Capitola Wharf holds groundbreaking to start repair process

CAPITOLA, Calif. (KION-TV)- It's a date some will never forget when the famous Capitola Wharf was destroyed by the winter storms.

"Well, we're always going to remember that day because it's his birthday, January 5th, when it happened," said Nancy Nicholson who lives in Capitola.

It's been months, but Capitola finally broke ground so repairs can begin at the wharf and its pier. Funding for the repairs comes from measure F funding and both the state and federal government.

But enhancements like new seating and lighting are being funded by the community.

"We're thrilled. I mean, it's going to be reinforced, hopefully a lot better, bigger. And so we're just I think it's just going to bring so much more content continuity to Capitola," said Nicholson.

"Everybody's talked about it and we're hoping for the community to come out and just be a part of the next chapter of the Capitola history," said Gerry Jensen, chair of the Capitola Wharf Enhancement project

I spoke to city leaders to see what they're doing to make sure they reach their goal by next summer.

They say it is all in the hands of Mother Nature.

"If we have a storm when they can't work a couple of weeks, they can't work a couple of weeks. so it's very weather-dependent. but we intend on working every day we can from now until the project completion," said Jessica Kahn the public works director for Capitola.

Kahn says there will be some eye sores as soon as construction starts on Monday.

"So the first couple of days will be finishing setting up the got to get a big crane out here, which isn't has been put out yet. So a few more putting out some of the structures that they need to start the work. but then the big noticeable parts will be the pile driving," said Kahn.

A member of the enhancement project Christine Mcbroom says she looks forward to leaving her fingerprint on the new wharf, like she did with the one before.

"I got married on the wharf and it's moved on to taking our kids fishing out there," said McBroom.

The wharf is expected to be repaired by the summer of 2024.