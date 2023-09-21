Mississippi governor set to release proposal to help financially struggling hospitals

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi Republican Gov. Tate Reeves is set to release a proposal aimed at helping some of the state’s financially struggling hospitals. He is doing this Thursday, even as Brandon Presley, the Democrat who is trying to unseat him, has spent months hammering Reeves for opposing Medicaid expansion. Mississippi is one of the poorest states in the nation. It’s also one of 10 states that have not expanded Medicaid to low-wage workers whose jobs don’t provide private health insurance. Mississippi has 74 rural hospitals. Five have closed since 2005, and a group that analyzes health care finances says 24 rural are at immediate risk of closing because of severe financial problems.

