Skechers opens Costco-style food court at California store

By Aja Seldon KTVU

GARDENA, Calif. - A Skechers store in Southern California has attracted a fresh wave of customers seeking not only affordable footwear but also tasty, low-cost eats reminiscent of classic Costco offerings.

The shoemaker unveiled an outdoor food court, known as the Food Spot, in May at its Gardena warehouse store. With the Food Spot's growing popularity, there is always a line of customers eager to place their orders at the concession window, according to Easter Los Angeles.

The menu features a variety of food items, including hot dogs, pepperoni pizza, churros, Caesar salads, and soft-serve ice cream. While the Food Spot's offerings mirror those found on Costco's simple menu, the casual eatery distinguishes itself with elevated concession fare such as the Nashville hot chicken sandwich, double smashburger, and garlic Parmesan fries.

Skechers President Michael Greenberg said the opening of the Food Spot was a welcome surprise for customers. Customers can take a break from their shopping and grab a bite to eat without straining their wallets.

"And now they’re taking care of their shopping, and they’re eating high-quality comfort food at a really reasonable price. This is about absolute customer satisfaction," Greenberg said in a written statement.

In addition to the Food Spot's culinary offerings, its visual aesthetic, including the blue-and-red branding and design, as well as the layout of the space, have drawn noticeable comparisons to Costco's food court.

However, Skechers clarified to KTVU that the Food Spot was not inspired by the warehouse club and has no association with it.