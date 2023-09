SEASIDE, Calif. (KION) - Fresh off a comeback 3-2 victory over Las Vegas Lights F.C. (3-18-9, 18 points), Monterey Bay F.C. (11-11-7, 40 points) is looking to extend its win streak to five in a pivotal match against San Diego Loyal S.C. (12-9-7, 43 points).

It is the second of three matches the Union will play in the span of eight days.