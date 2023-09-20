Cabrillo College and UCSC affordable housing project

APTOS, CA. (KION-TV): An $181 million affordable student housing project is now underway in Santa Cruz County.

The joint project is for Cabrillo College and​ UCSC students. Once it's done the project is expected to ease the concerns of people looking for a place to stay while getting an education.

"A housing project will be very beneficial for the students in this area because it is extremely difficult to find housing in Santa Cruz," said Alanah Martinez, a student at Cabrillo College.

The project will be located near Cabrillo College in the Aptos area.

Cabrillo College said the 624-bed affordable housing project will be built on the soccer and baseball field behind Highway 1. The project is split between 60% of Cabrillo college students and 40% of UCSC students.

In order for the students to qualify for housing, they would need to do the following.

"A rent per month of around 950 a month, let's say. and they get that affordable rate, on the condition that their side of the bargain is that the students have to be taking more than 12 units and they have to be in good standing and making progress towards their degree," said Cabrillo College President, Matthew Wetstein.

Students like Alanah plans on applying for housing once construction is done.

"The qualifications are very attainable. you just have to keep up your grades," said Martinez.

UCSC Chancellor reacted to the housing project by saying, quote:

"Affordable and reliable university housing is critical in helping students successfully earn a UC Santa Cruz degree."

Cabrillo College said they're finishing up the design, and hope to start construction by late fall, 2024.