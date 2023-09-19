Skip to Content
City of Monterey continues to shape rental inventory ordinance with second draft

For the second time, Monterey city council members read through a controversial rental inventory ordinance, but already some changes are being made.

Now, landlords will be able to pass along 50% of rental registry fee costs to their tenants. Monterey resident Charlaine Carter is one of many still not happy with the concept.

“If you are the landlords are paying a fee, and the renter is paying a fee. We're paying into the city, and that is increasing the rents," Carter said.

Many during public comment continued to express concerns over the cost to taxpayers, the amount of data being collected, and overall impact to the rental market.

However, housing advocates say there is a silent majority in Monterey, afraid to speak out because of intimidation and retaliation. 

They say they are pushing for a registry in hopes of examining the housing the market in Monterey to better help make it more affordable for families.

The city has previously said this ordinance is to help regulate the rental market and support the city's housing goals.

During the meeting, Council Member Alan Haffa brought up the idea for an exemption for small "mom and pop property owners" from participating in the registry.

Ultimately the board passed a motion 4-1 Tuesday night doing just that. The ordinance will include an exemption for self-managed property owners with three or fewer units.

The board also included a five-year sunset period for the rental registry. 

