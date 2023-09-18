Skip to Content
News

Multiple agencies investigating a reported carjacking in Prunedale area

KION-TV/Austin Castro
By
Published 4:21 PM

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV) -- CHP-Monterey and Monterey County deputies responded to reports of a white van being stolen by a suspect armed with a handgun.

The Monterey County Sheriff's Office said they heard initial reports of a stolen car out of Gonzales possibly crashing at Highway 156 and 101 in the Prunedale area.

Investigators said the suspect then ran into the nearby Park & Ride and attempted to steal a jeep, but the jeep wouldn't start.

After that the sheriff's office said the suspect carjacked a white van with someone inside the van.

Although they also had reports of shots being fired, the sheriff's office said that has not been confirmed, however the suspect was armed with a handgun.

The Park & Ride is currently closed in Prunedale as the investigation continues.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Victor Guzman

Victor Guzman is the Assistant News Director at KION News Channel 5/46.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content