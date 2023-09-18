Multiple agencies investigating a reported carjacking in Prunedale area

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV) -- CHP-Monterey and Monterey County deputies responded to reports of a white van being stolen by a suspect armed with a handgun.

The Monterey County Sheriff's Office said they heard initial reports of a stolen car out of Gonzales possibly crashing at Highway 156 and 101 in the Prunedale area.

Investigators said the suspect then ran into the nearby Park & Ride and attempted to steal a jeep, but the jeep wouldn't start.

After that the sheriff's office said the suspect carjacked a white van with someone inside the van.

Although they also had reports of shots being fired, the sheriff's office said that has not been confirmed, however the suspect was armed with a handgun.

The Park & Ride is currently closed in Prunedale as the investigation continues.