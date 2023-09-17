Tens of thousands march to kick off climate summit, demanding end to warming-causing fossil fuels

NEW YORK (AP) — Tens of thousands of people in New York City have kicked off a week of demonstrations seeking to end the use of coal, oil and natural gas blamed for climate change. Sunday’s so-called March to End Fossil Fuels featured such politicians as Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and actors Ethan Hawke, Edward Norton and Kevin Bacon. It was the opening salvo to New York’s Climate Week, where world leaders in business, politics and the arts are gathering ahead of a new special United Nations summit Wednesday. Protester said they were especially directing their efforts at many of the leaders of nations that cause the most heat-trapping carbon pollution.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.