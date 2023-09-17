Former Colorado officer gets probation for putting woman in police vehicle that was hit by a train

DENVER (AP) — A former Colorado police officer who put a handcuffed woman in a parked vehicle that was hit by a freight train last year, causing the woman to suffer a traumatic brain injury, has avoided a jail sentence. Former Fort Lupton Police Officer Jordan Steinke was sentenced Friday in Weld County for reckless endangerment and third-degree assault. District Court Judge Timothy Kerns ordered Steinke to serve 30 months on supervised probation and perform 100 hours of community service. The Denver Post reports Steinke wept during the sentencing hearing and apologized to Yareni Rios-Gonzalez. Rios-Gonzalez had been pulled over after a reported road-rage incident. The officer who parked his car on the tracks still faces reckless endangerment charges.

