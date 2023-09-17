Road collision kills 4 Greek rescue workers dispatched to flood-stricken Libya, health minister says

CAIRO (AP) — Libya’ health minister says four Greek rescue workers dispatched to Libya following devastating flooding in the eastern city of Derna were killed in a road collision. Some 11,300 people died when two dams collapsed during Mediterranean storm Daniel last week, sending a wall of water gushing through the city, according to the Red Crescent aid group. A further 10,000 people are missing, and presumed dead. On Sunday, a bus carrying 19 Greek rescue workers collided with a vehicle carrying five Libyan nationals on the road between the cities of Benghazi and Derna. Three Libyans in the oncoming vehicle were also killed.

