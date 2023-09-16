SEASIDE, Calif. (KION) - Only two points out of a playoff spot, Monterey Bay F.C. (10-11-7, 37 points) hosted Las Vegas Lights F.C. (3-17-19, 18 points) at Cardinale Stadium on Hispanic Heritage Night.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.