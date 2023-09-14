Skip to Content
CHP escorts horse after rider’s DUI arrest

CHP Merced
Published 3:30 PM

MERCED, Calif. (KION-TV)-A person on horseback in central California was arrested for riding drunkenly, prompting a police officer to use a patrol car to help guide home the steed. 

A video from the California Highway Patrol shows an officer driving slowly alongside the riderless horse on Sept. 10 in Merced. 

The unidentified rider had allegedly been seen with an open container of alcohol, according to the CHP. 

The laws that apply to drivers and alcohol also cover people riding animals, the CHP said.

"It became evident that the rider was impaired by alcohol, leading to their arrest for DUI," the CHP wrote in an Instagram message. "This incident serves as a reminder that impaired riding, even on a horse, poses risks to both the rider and others on the road."

