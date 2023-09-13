Pro-Bolsonaro rioters on trial for storming Brazil’s top government offices

SAO PAULO (AP) — Brazil’s Supreme Court justices have begun mulling whether to convict defendants accused of storming top government offices on Jan. 8 in an alleged bid to forcefully restore former President Jair Bolsonaro to office. First in line is 51-year-old Bolsonaro supporter Aécio Lúcio Costa Pereira. In January, cameras at the Senate filmed him wearing a shirt calling for a military coup and recording a video of himself praising others who had also broken into the building. Pereira has denied any wrongdoing and claimed he took part in a peaceful demonstration of unarmed people. Three other defendants also are standing trial as part of the same case.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.