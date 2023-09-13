Peso Pluma warned not to come to Tijuana by Cartel

TIJUANA, MX. (KION-TV)- Four banners appeared in different parts of Tijuana this week warning the popular Mexican singer to cancel his planned concert on Thursday.

“It will be your last performance because of your disrespectful loose tongue,” the banners said, signed CJNG, the Spanish acronym for the Jalisco New Generation Cartel. A man was arrested after allegedly hanging one of the mantas, local media reported.

He is alleged of disrespectful of the Cartel in some of his song lyrics.

24-year-old Hassan Emilio Kabande Laija, also known by his stage name Peso Pluma, is on tour celebrating his newly released album Génesis. Peso Pluma generates over 50 million listens on Spotify.

He performed at the VMA's on Tuesday night and has not commented on the threat.