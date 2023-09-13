Peso Pluma cancels several concert dates after cartel warning

TIJUANA, MX. (KION-TV) Update Sept. 15, 2023, at 1:09 p.m.- It seems like Mexican singer-songwriter Peso Pluma wants to keep a low profile after he received threats from the cartel earlier in the week.

They warned him not to perform at his concert scheduled for October 14 in Tijuana. Banners hung all over the city and signed by the Jalisco New Generation Cartel said it would be the artist's "last performance because of your disrespectful loose tongue."

Seemingly in response, Peso Pluma has rescheduled his shows this week in the United States to later in the Fall. He was scheduled to perform Thursday in Milwaukee, Friday in Rosemont, Illinois and Saturday in Indianapolis.

His concert scheduled for September 30 in San Diego is the only show that was canceled. However, it was rescheduled for Chula Vista on the same day.

Tijuana city officials are considering canceling the concert scheduled for Oct 14.

“These guys defend crime, so you can't pretend to apologize for crime and only receive the rewards, there are also consequences and here the consequences are clear,” Tijuana Mayor Montserrat Caballero said.

Mayor Caballero is referencing several songs of Peso Pluma that refer to drug trafficking and violence, including mentions of Joaquín "El Chapo" Guzmán and his children.

There has been no public statement by the singer or his team since the threats were made

ORIGINAL STORY

Four banners appeared in different parts of Tijuana this week warning the popular Mexican singer to cancel his planned concert on Oct. 14.

“It will be your last performance because of your disrespectful loose tongue,” the banners said, signed CJNG, the Spanish acronym for the Jalisco New Generation Cartel. A man was arrested after allegedly hanging one of the mantas, local media reported.

He is alleged of disrespectful of the Cartel in some of his song lyrics.

24-year-old Hassan Emilio Kabande Laija, also known by his stage name Peso Pluma, is on tour celebrating his newly released album Génesis. Peso Pluma generates over 50 million listens on Spotify.

He performed at the VMA's on Tuesday night and has not commented on the threat.