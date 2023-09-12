Santa Cruz County recovery center set to reopen after $1.08 million contract

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION-TV)- A Santa Cruz recovery center will soon reopen its doors to help people facing drug and alcohol addictions.

The Santa Cruz County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday unanimously passed a $1.08 million contract to reopen the recovery center next to the Santa Cruz County Jail. The recovery center first operated as a sobering center in 2015 under the Sheriff's Office, until closing during the early months of the pandemic.

"The sheriff who when he very first ran for sheriff said that this was his primary issue that he wanted to address," Santa Cruz County District 2 Supervisor Zach Friend said.

The contract to operate the center will be with Janus of Santa Cruz, a substance use disorder treatment organization.

"With the Recovery Center, it's a great way to keep people out of our criminal justice system and provide them with opportunities to sober up and find a better path forward," Santa Cruz District 3 Supervisor Justin Cummings said.

When open, it will be used as a facility to place someone who was arrested public intoxication to allow them to sober up instead of immediately booking them into the jail. The center will operate continuously and provide space for up to ten eligible adults who can be diverted for additional services.

Santa Cruz County Sheriff Jim Hart said, "the program will help shift alcohol and drug dependency to a health care issue rather than a criminal justice issue."

Many county supervisors agreed with the idea, unanimously approving the agreement.

The center is set to open on Jan. 2, 2024.