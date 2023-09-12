Skip to Content
News

Popular OTC medicines for colds and allergies don’t work, FDA panel says

Tim Boyle/Getty Images/File 12 Sep 23
By
Published 10:54 AM

Originally Published: 12 SEP 23 13:03 ET Updated: 12 SEP 23 13:15 ET By Jen Christensen, CNN

(CNN) — Phenylephrine, a popular ingredient in many over-the-counter allergy and cold medicines, is ineffective in tablet form, an independent advisory committee to the US Food and Drug Administration unanimously agreed on Tuesday.

Phenylephrine is the main ingredient used in products like Benadryl Allergy Plus Congestion, Sudafed PE, Vicks Sinex and several others.

These products generated nearly $1.8 billion in sales last year alone, according to data from the FDA that was presented to the Nonprescription Drugs Advisory Committee on Monday during the committee’s two-day meeting.

On Tuesday, the committee voted no on the specific question: “Do the current scientific data that were presented support that the monograph dosage of orally administered phenylephrine is effective as a nasal decongestant.”

The vote was unanimous from its 16 members and the committee all agreed that the issue doesn’t need to be studied any further.

“We really should not have products on the market that are not effective,” said Dr. Diane Ginsburg who works University of Texas at Austin College of Pharmacy and was on the FDA’s advisory committee.

The FDA told the committee it would take its advice under advisement.

The agency approved phenylephrine for over-the-counter use in the 1970s.

Phenylephrine is considered the most common ingredient in over-the-counter oral nasal and sinus products, according to the American Academy of Allergy, Asthma and Immunology.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

CNN

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content