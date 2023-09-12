New California concealed carry gun rules passed state Senate

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KION-TV)- The California Senate passed new rules Tuesday that will restrict who can carry loaded weapons in public.

Senate Bill 2 passed 28-8 in the state Senate and is headed to Governor Gavin Newsom's desk to await his signature. Governor Newsom and Attorney General Rob Bonta have voiced their approval for the bill so it is expected to be signed.

Senate Bill 2 does the following:

Enhancing the existing licensing system – ensuring those permitted to carry firearms in public are responsible and law-abiding

– ensuring those permitted to carry firearms in public are responsible and law-abiding Protecting children – setting a minimum age requirement of 21 years of age to obtain a CCW license and require at least 16 hours of training.

– setting a minimum age requirement of 21 years of age to obtain a CCW license and require at least 16 hours of training. Advancing stronger training requirements – ensuring proper handling, loading, unloading, and storage of firearms; and

– ensuring proper handling, loading, unloading, and storage of firearms; and Identifying certain sensitive public places – establishing safe community places where people should expect freedom from gun violence.

– establishing safe community places where people should expect freedom from gun violence. Permit holders will also be prohibited from carrying their guns into settings such as schools, courts, government buildings, prisons, hospitals, airports and bars.

California currently ranks first in gun safety in the country and is 43% lower in gun death rate than the rest of the U.S.