Capitola house fire causes evacuations

CAPITOLA, Calif. (KION) - Neighbors in this Capitola neighborhood received a scary awakening Tuesday morning.

"There was loud banging and ringing up my doorbell and now that the stuff was frightening and then to hear there was a fire next door was really terrifying," said Wendy Wade, who lives in Capitola.

"The report on dispatch was that the fire was coming from the stove area, and you could see smoke and flames coming from the kitchen area, which was subdivision one, which is a low grade," said Nigel Miller, Battalion Chief for Central Fire.

As a precaution, neighbors in the area had to evacuate. Wade lives right next door to the home that was on fire.

"But there are so many people here, fire trucks here,” said Wade.

A neighbor who lives in a unit under the home that caught on fire said she called 911 as soon as she saw smoke coming out of a window.

She said no one was inside at the time. Thankfully, firefighters were able to put out the fire in about 20 minutes.

"I think they went out for a little, and they left food or something on the stove and extended the kitchen." said Miller, Battalion Chief for Central Fire."

Six units responded to the house fire. No injuries were reported.

KION has learned that there was around $50,000 worth of damage to the home.

Neighbors were able to return home at around 11:30 a.m.