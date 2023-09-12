Apple unveils iPhone 15 with “all new design”

The company announced its next-generation entry-level iPhone 15s, which now feature an expanded "Dynamic Island" tool that is home to alerts, notifications and other controls, in place of the notch. The feature was previously only available on the iPhone 14 Pro.

The iPhone 15 phones include updated image stabilization for taking photos and videos, 2x optimization and updated portraits with richer color and better low-light performance. It also includes 4K cinematic mode.

The iPhone 15s ship with the A16 bionic processor — the same chip used in the iPhone 14 Pro — with a neural engine that handles more complicated tasks, such as live voicemail transcriptions on device, according to the company.

The iPhone 15 has an Ultra-Wideband chip so it can connect with other devices nearby, such as better finding friends who share their location in crowded locations, or power some of iOS 17 features.

The iPhone 15 comes in 5 colors (white, black, pink, green and yellow) and in two sizes: A 6.1-inch screen for the iPhone 15 and 6.7 inches for iPhone 15 Plus.

Apple introduces the action button, ditching the ring silencer for the first time since the iPhone debuted in 2007

by CNN's Jennifer Korn

From Apple

Apple unveiled an action button in the iPhone 15 Pro, the first change made to the ring silencer since the toggle switch debuted in the original iPhone in 2007.

Now a pressable button, the action button still silences alerts by default -- but it can also be programmed to carry out a whole host of commands, from recording a voice memo to taking a picture to activating an accessibility feature like live speech.

All action button commands are accompanied with visual feedback from the Dynamic Island bar at the top of the screen.

iPhone 15 users can share location and find their friends in a new way

From CNN's Aditi Sangal

From Apple

iPhone 15 features Apple's second-generation ultra wideband chip, which allows the device to connect to other devices from up to three times farther away.

The chip has opened up a new way for Apple customers to use precision finding on iPhone 15 to find their friends.

"When you're in a crowded place like a train station or a farmer's market, and your friends share their location, you will be guided right to them with clear directions and distance. It's built into 'Find My,' so it has all the same privacy protections that users have come to trust," said Deniz Teoman, vice president of hardware systems engineering.

Apple reveals iPhone 15 Pro line with titanium casing

By CNN's Samantha Kelly

From Apple

Apple's high-end Pro line just got lighter and stronger.

The company showed off the 6.1-inch iPhone 15 Pro and the 6.7-inch iPhone 15 Pro Max, now with a titanium casing, the same alloy used in the Mars Rover. Colors include white, silver, blue and black titanium.

The Pro line also features a change to the ring/silent switch located on the side of the iPhone. By pressing and holding the button, users will be able to do customizable actions, such as launching a camera or starting an audio recording.

The 48 MP camera includes a larger sensor, enables better low-light performance for portrait and night mode, and has four times resolution than before. Apple also highlighted a 3x telephoto camera for classic portraits on the iPhone 15 Pro, and for the Pro Max, the rear-facing camera system features a telephoto lens that enables 5x optical zoom.

The Pro line also allow users to capture spatial videos, which aims to make photos clips feel more immersive. This feature will be available later this year.

The iPhones start shipping and hit stores on September 22.

Apple unveils USB-C charging

By CNN's Samantha Kelly

As expected, the company is bringing USB-C charging to the iPhone.

Now Apple customers can use the same USB-C chargers to power their iPhones, iPads and Mac computers. (No more scrambling to find the right charger for each device).

This news officially ends the run of the Lightning port and charger -- exactly 11 years after it was first announced.

In the iPhone 15 Pro, Apple said a dedicated USB-C controller will allow for transfer speeds of up to 20 times faster than with USB-2 technology.