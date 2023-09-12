5 police officers involved in deadly beating of Tyre Nichols indicted on federal charges

Originally Published: 12 SEP 23 14:02 ET Updated: 12 SEP 23 14:07 ET By Hannah Rabinowitz and Josh Campbell, CNN

(CNN) — Five Memphis police officers involved in the deadly police beating of Tyre Nichols have been indicted by a federal grand jury, according to court filings.

The five officers – Tadarrius Bean, Demetrius Haley, Emmitt Martin III, Desmond Mills Jr. and Justin Smith – are facing several charges, including deprivation of rights.

Tyre Nichols, a 29-year-old Black man, was violently beaten by Memphis police officers in January and died in the hospital from his injuries. Nichols was repeatedly punched and kicked by the five Memphis Police Department officers after the officers conducted a traffic stop and brief foot chase.

The five officers are also facing state charges in Tennessee related to Nichols’ death – which they have pleaded not guilty to – and a federal civil lawsuit.

Justice Department and FBI officials will hold a news conference Tuesday afternoon to announce the federal charges against five former Memphis officers, according to a law enforcement source familiar with the matter.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

