Residents and authorities in Somalia say airstrike caused several casualties including children

MOGADISHU, Somalia (AP) — Residents and authorities in a town in Somalia say an airstrike has caused several casualties that include children, while three members of an al-Qaida-linked extremist group were killed. The U.S. military says “unfortunately, civilians were injured and killed” in the vicinity of a military operation by Somali forces on Wednesday. The U.S. says it evacuated injured civilians at the Somali government’s request but says American forces had not conducted airstrikes or been at the scene of the operation. The U.S. didn’t respond to questions. It has acknowledged killing civilians in the past in Somalia.

