Police officer involved in fatal shooting of Eddie Irizarry surrenders on criminal warrant, attorney says

(CNN) — A Philadelphia police officer turned himself in on a criminal warrant related to the fatal August shooting of Eddie Irizarry, though an attorney for the officer said it’s not yet clear what he is being charged with.

“We haven’t yet been advised of the specific charges,” an attorney for Officer Mark Dial said in a statement.

“We intend to vigorously defend him against the charges. Despite what has been portrayed to the media, the facts will unmistakably show that Officer Mark Dial was legally justified in discharging his weapon while fearing for his life,” the statement from Fortunato Perri Jr. said.

The Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office said it will release unedited police body camera footage of the shooting and announce developments into the probe during an 11:30 a.m. news conference.

Dial was placed on restricted leave following the August 14 shooting during a traffic stop and Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw said she intended to fire him at the end of a 30-day suspension period.

The shooting has been the subject of increased scrutiny since Outlaw announced two days after the deadly encounter that the initial police narrative was wrong.

Shortly after the shooting, a police corporal told reporters that officers gave commands for Irizarry to drop a weapon while he was outside of his vehicle.

Irizarry “lunged at the officers; one of the officers discharged his weapon multiple times,” the corporal initially said of the encounter.

But Outlaw later announced Irizarry was inside the vehicle when he was shot.

“The body-worn camera footage made it very clear what we initially reported was not actually what happened,” Outlaw said during a news conference last month.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

