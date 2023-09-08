Police: Child found in hot car banging on the window

By Kristina Russo

BRIDGEPORT, Connecticut (WFSB) — Police received a call from a passersby that noticed a small child in a car in a parking lot banging on the window.

Around 4:50 p.m. on Wednesday, police responded to a call in the parking lot of Bass Pro Shop.

The passerby indicated they had to break the window to retrieve the child due to the extreme heat.

Bridgeport Police and AMR were dispatched then immediately transported to Bridgeport Hospital for evaluation.

Police identified the operator of the vehicle as Rubeidi Montero-Matos of Bridgeport.

He was immediately placed under arrest and charged with the following:

Risk of Injury to a minor child Reckless Endangerment in the 1st degree Improper use of Marker Plate No Insurance Montero-Matos’s bond was set at $50,000.00.

While at the hospital, Bridgeport Police arrested the child’s mother Solderlin Ferrera-Tavarez of Bridgeport on a Prawn Warrant for Failure to Appear. Bond was set at $2,500.

DCF is involved in this incident, and the child has been described as being in good spirits by medical staff.

