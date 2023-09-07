Watch: Otter steals $125K worth of fish from hotel ponds

An opportunistic otter has helped itself to a whopping $124,652 worth of koi carp from ponds at a luxury hotel and spa in the UK.

Video from the Grosvenor Pulford Hotel and Spa in Chester shows the "gutsy guy" repeatedly sneaking into two different ponds at night and getting away with at least 50 fish, the hotel said. One of the ponds is in the hotel’s Asian Sensory Garden.

"With around £100K worth of koi now lost, we are trying to find a solution to prevent any further loss," Andrew Nelson, director of Nelson Hotels and Inns, which owns the Grosvenor, said. "Our colorful carp are not only eye-catching habitants of our garden, who have enjoyed a happy home on our grounds undisturbed for many years, but a substantial investment into our venue."

The thief remains on the loose, according to the hotel. They haven't said what will happen to the otter if and when it's caught.