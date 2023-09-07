Gabon’s junta says deposed president is ‘freed’ and can travel on a medical trip

LIBREVILLE, Gabon (AP) — Gabon’s junta says the country’s ousted President Ali Bongo Ondimba, who has been under house arrest since he was deposed last week, is now free and can travel on a medical trip. The junta said this on Wednesday just as it has met with various local and regional authorities, promising a better life for Gabonese. The deposed president is “free to move given his state of health,” according to Col. Ulrich Manfoumbi, spokesman for the transition committee, who spoke on state television. Ondimba’s health was not clear, but he suffered a stroke in 2018. Gen. Brice Clotaire Oligui Nguema, the new military leader, met with the regional envoy and senior government officials and spoke about the “promising prospects” of a transition.

BY CHINEDU ASADU AND YVES LAURENT GOMA Associated Press

