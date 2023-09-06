San Jose water park doesn’t plan to reopen

By KTVU Staff

SAN JOSE, Calif. - Raging Waters San Jose, the largest water park in Northern California, has closed for the season and will remain closed through 2024.

The announcement came from Raging Waters on Wednesday, expressing gratitude to the San Jose community and its outstanding team members "for helping us bring Northern California’s Largest Water Park to life for nearly four decades. Thank you for all the wonderful memories, San Jose!"

The park concluded its season on Labor Day. The exact reasons for the closure and any potential plans for future reopening remain unclear.