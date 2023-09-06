Palestinian attacker wounds 2 people in stabbing attack outside Jerusalem’s Old City

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli authorities say a Palestinian youth has stabbed two people, moderately wounding one of them, in an attack outside a main entrance to the Old City of Jerusalem. Israeli police say the 17-year-old suspect was caught after a short chase. Jerusalem’s Hadassah Hospital says it is treating a 56-year-old man for stab wounds to his face, neck and hand. It says his condition is stable. Jaffa Gate is one of the main entrances to the Old City, flanking the Armenian, Christian and Muslim quarters, and is typically crowded with tourists. The Old City, the emotional epicenter of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, is a frequent flashpoint of violence.

