The effort to add young minority hockey players in North America turns its attention to keeping them

ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — The Washington Capitals hosted more than 100 minority youth hockey players for a two-day clinic designed to keep them in the sport and show them a pathway to higher levels. The Rising Stars Academy included on-ice skills training and off-ice seminars aimed at helping kids navigate some of the unfortunate challenges hockey presents. The goal was to provide assistance and direction for families who have chosen the sport and now are looking to take the next step. It was also an opportunity for players of color to feel a sense of community and know they’re not alone.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.