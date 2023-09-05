Police arrest man who allegedly broke into woman’s home, stood next to her bed naked until she woke

By Web staff

SANTA MONICA, California (KCAL) — Police have arrested a man who allegedly broke into a woman’s apartment in Santa Monica and stood naked next to her bed until she woke up on Saturday.

According to the Santa Monica Police Department, the woman was able to force the man out of her apartment following a brief struggle at around 1 a.m. Saturday morning, at an apartment complex in the 1500 block of 5th Street.

Following the incident, investigators were able to use evidence at the scene to determine that the suspect was 29-year-old Cordell Dionte Studley. They say that he was seen at the same complex twice the previous day.

He was arrested on suspicion of residential burglary, false imprisonment and assault with intent to commit rape.

Anyone with additional information was asked to contact them at (310) 458-8420.

