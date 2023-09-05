Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw resigns, months before end of mayor’s second term

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia’s mayor says the city’s police commissioner, Danielle Outlaw, will step down this month to take a leadership position with the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey. Outlaw leaves after a bumpy three years on the job and will become deputy chief security officer of the port authority. Mayor Jim Kenney’s office announced the resignation in a news release Tuesday. Outlaw, the first Black woman to run the 6,000-member police department, came to Philadelphia from Portland, Oregon, where her handling of protests had raised concerns. She leaves months before Kenney’s two terms as mayor come to an end. The mayor has named First Deputy John M. Stanford Jr. as interim police commissioner.

By MARYCLAIRE DALE and CLAUDIA LAUER Associated Press

