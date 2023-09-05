Giants reinstate reliever John Brebbia from the 60-day IL and place OF AJ Pollock on waivers

By JAY COHEN

AP Baseball Writer

CHICAGO (AP) — The San Francisco Giants reinstated reliever John Brebbia from the 60-day injured list on Tuesday.

San Francisco also placed veteran outfielder AJ Pollock on unconditional release waivers before its game at the Chicago Cubs. Right-hander Tristan Beck was optioned to Triple-A Sacramento.

The 33-year-old Brebbia hasn’t appeared in a big league game since June 16. The right-hander pitched a scoreless inning in each of his three rehab appearances in the minors.

Brebbia, who is 2-0 with a 3.14 ERA, had been sidelined by a right lat strain.

“It’s been a pretty long, slow grind for John,” Giants manager Gabe Kapler said. “I think the team is really happy to have him back, and obviously he feels good about being back. Got through the rehab process feeling good.”

Kapler said his conversation with Beck was tough. The 27-year-old Beck is 3-3 with a 4.04 ERA and two saves in 31 games with the Giants in his first big league season.

“While you have options and you’re young, when guys like John Brebbia and Ross Stripling are making their way back we have roster moves to make and this was the decision that we thought was best for the Giants right now,” Kapler said.

The Giants are fighting with Arizona, Cincinnati and Miami for the third NL wild card. Brebbia could provide a boost for San Francisco’s bullpen, and Stripling and outfielder Michael Conforto also could return to the team down the stretch.

Stripling, who is coming back from a mid-back strain, got up three times while throwing 45 pitches in a live BP session on Tuesday. Conforto, who is returning from a left hamstring strain, stepped in against the right-hander.

“(Stripling) looked great,” Kapler said. “Stayed in his delivery. On the other side, Michael Conforto really swung the bat well. … He looks great, and it was a good competition between the two of those guys.

“I think Strip was just going to be just a read-and-react situation for the next few days. Obviously he’s going to be down a little bit after throwing those 45 pitches.”

The 35-year-old Pollock has been on the IL with a strained left oblique muscle. He made two rehab appearances with Sacramento last weekend, going 1 for 6 with a double.

Pollock was acquired in a trade with Seattle on July 31. He played in just five games with San Francisco.

