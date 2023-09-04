Zheng Qinwen advances to US Open quarterfinals by ousting last year’s runner-up, Ons Jabeur

NEW YORK (AP) — Zheng Qinwen routed last year’s U.S. Open runner-up Ons Jabeur 6-2, 6-4 to move into the quarterfinals at Flushing Meadows for her deepest run ever in a Grand Slam tournament. Zheng becomes the first Chinese player to reach the quarterfinals of the U.S. Open since Wang Qiang in 2019. She did it with an aggressive baseline game that produced 21 winners. Jabeur committed 33 unforced errors and has appeared ill at times during her U.S. Open run. It was a disappointing finish for the Tunisian after reaching the finals of three of the last five Grand Slam events.

