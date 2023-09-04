Northern Ireland police chief resigns after controversies including huge data breach

LONDON (AP) — Northern Ireland’s top police officer has resigned following a series of controversies that plagued the police force, including what he described as an “industrial scale” data breach. The Northern Ireland Policing Board confirmed that Simon Byrne has resigned as chief constable. Byrne has faced growing pressure to step down since personal data on all serving members of the police force were mistakenly published last month in response to a freedom of information request. The incident was particularly sensitive given the delicate security situation in Northern Ireland. In a statement Monday, Byrne said it was “time for someone new” to lead the force.

