Police officer praised for reviving baby during traffic stop in suburban Detroit

WARREN, Mich. (AP) — A suburban Detroit police officer is being praised as a hero for saving the life of an 18-month-old boy after he stopped a car for speeding. Warren Police Department Officer Brenden Fraser said the car was going an estimated 75-80 miles per hour on Tuesday. The boy’s mother said the baby was dying, and Fraser saw him turning blue with his eyes rolled back. It looked like he was choking, so the officer hit the child’s back firmly a few times. That freed the blockage and got the boy breathing again. Fraser says that in the heat of the moment, he relied on his training.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.