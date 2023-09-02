KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (CNN Newsource/WVLT/WKRC) - With only a few months left to live, a Tennessee father was able to have one of his dying wishes come true.

Leon Deane wanted to see his youngest son Ewan graduate high school. But, there was one problem, Ewan just started his junior year.

Even though Ewan is just a junior, that didn't stop the school from making his father's wishes come true.

Ewan goes to Jellico High School, he plays football, and he made an important deal with his dad.

"The promise I made to him was that I'd graduate and I'd make something out of myself," said Ewan Deane, according to WVLT.

A promise that was able to be kept thanks to the school giving Ewan a special graduation nearly two years early.

His dad, Leon, was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer, but that didn't stop him from making this moment a priority.

"We just talked about some things I'd like to get done before this journey is over and him graduating was one of them," said Leon Deane, according to WVLT.

Dying father's wish comes true, watches son graduate (CNN Newsource, WVLT, Deane Family, CNN)

Just like that, within 48 hours the school made the ceremony possible.

"I'm just glad we could do this to brighten his days up," said Ewan Deane, according to WVLT.

Doctors told Leon that he only has a few months left. He said he's just happy that he got to spend one of his final days watching his son walk across the stage.

"About as proud as I can be," said Leon Deane, according to WVLT.

It was a rare opportunity for family and loved ones to say goodbye, while still cherishing these precious few months together.

"A loving man who always took care of me and my brothers and just a great guy with a big heart," said Ewan Deane, according to WVLT.

While sharing an embrace at a special moment, the two were short spoken, but the words meant a lot.

"I love you Dad I love you and that's it," said Ewan Deane, WVLT.