Spanish government faces setback in efforts to suspend soccer chief Rubiales after tribunal ruling

(CNN) — Spain’s High Council of Sport will request a temporary suspension of embattled soccer boss Luis Rubiales, said Minister of Culture and Sport Miquel Iceta on Friday. The request will go to the Spanish Court of Arbitration in Sport (TAD).

The court accepted on Friday the Spanish government’s case file against the beleaguered Rubiales but rejected the argument that his offenses were “very serious,” preventing the government from immediately suspending him.

This development comes as pressure continues to mount on Rubiales ever since he gave an unwanted kiss to soccer star Jennifer Hermoso after Spain won the Women’s World Cup on August 20.

With the decision, the Spanish government’s High Council of Sport (CSD) will now have to resubmit a separate complaint to TAD if it wishes to immediately suspend Rubiales for the length of the investigation, though the tribunal could still eventually punish the soccer boss if it rules against him.

Rubiales was suspended by FIFA, soccer’s global governing body, from all football-related activities for 90 days on Saturday, though he could also eventually face suspension by the CSD.

A government statement released on Tuesday said that Rubiales displayed “unacceptable behavior” at the World Cup final and called his actions “very serious” violations of the country’s Law of Sport, something which TAD has now rejected.

