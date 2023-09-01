Ruthless Iga Świątek breezes past Kaja Juvan in less than 50 minutes to reach US Open fourth round

By Matias Grez, CNN

(CNN) — World No. 1 Iga Świątek was utterly dominant in her straight sets victory against Slovenia’s Kaja Juvan, winning 6-0 6-1 in a mere 49 minutes to reach the fourth round of the US Open.

In what was surely one of the most one-sided grand slam encounters in recent history, Juvan won just 15 points all match against a ruthless Świątek, as the Pole continues to exert her dominance as the favorite to lift the title at Flushing Meadows.

Świątek has given up just nine games in her three matches so far in New York – seven of those coming in the comparatively difficult match against Daria Saville in the second round – with even her close friend Juvan not immune to being served up a bagel, the 20th of the year for the relentless Świątek.

