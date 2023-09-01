Man convicted of 4-month-old son’s 1997 death dies on Alabama death row

ATMORE, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama man convicted in the killing of his 4-month-old son has died on death row. The Alabama Department of Corrections, in a statement Friday to The Associated Press, confirmed corrections officers found 58-year-old John Michael Ward unresponsive in his cell at Holman Correctional Facility late Tuesday. Ward was transported to a medical facility where physicians on Wednesday pronounced him dead. ADOC said a cause of death is pending an autopsy. The department’s Law Enforcement Services Division is investigating his death.

