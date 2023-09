SALINAS, Calif. (KION) - As teams take the field for week two of the high school football season, Monterey is focused on revenge as they travel to Aragon while Salinas is looking to bounce back against Valley Christian after a tough season-opening loss.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.