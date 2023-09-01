A 98-year-old German man is charged as an accessory to murder at a Nazi concentration camp

BERLIN (AP) — German prosecutors say a 98-year-old man has been charged with being an accessory to murder as a guard at the Nazis’ Sachsenhausen concentration camp between 1943 and 1945. They say the German citizen is accused of having “supported the cruel and malicious killing of thousands of prisoners as a member of the SS guard detail.” He is charged with more than 3,300 counts of accessory to murder between July 1943 and February 1945. The indictment was filed at the state court in Hanau, near Frankfurt, which will now have to decide whether to send the case to trial.

