Deadly shooting of college student from CT deemed justified, police say

Originally Published: 31 AUG 23 10:19 ET By Zoe Strothers, Rob Polansky, Dylan Fearon and Evan Sobol

Click here for updates on this story

COMLUMBIA, South Carolina (WFSB) -- A 20-year-old college student from Madison was shot and killed over the weekend after he tried to enter the wrong home at the University of South Carolina.

Madison Public Schools identified the student as Nicholas Anthony Donofrio, a member of the Daniel Hand High School Class of 2021.

The homeowner who shot and killed Donofrio will not be charged, according to the Columbia Police Department.

“The Columbia Police Department (CPD) and Solicitor’s Office have deemed the incident as a justifiable homicide under the Protection of Persons and Property Act,” the department said.

The Columbia Police Department said it investigated the early morning shooting, which took place Saturday around 2 a.m.

Officers were dispatched to the 500 block of South Holly Street in Columbia, SC for a reported home burglary, according to Columbia Police.

While they responded to the call, officers learned it was upgraded to a shots fired incident.

“All units respond… to South Holly Street. It’s 520 South Holly Street. Caller said the subject broke through the door. 1075. With fire also through the door. The subject was hit. Excuse me, the subject didn’t gain entry. There is glass on the floor. Glass on the door,” said police scanner audio.

“When officers arrived on the scene, they found a deceased male on the front porch with a gunshot wound to the upper body,” police said in a statement. “Preliminary information indicates that Donofrio, who resided on South Holly Street, attempted to enter the wrong home when he was fatally shot.”

Police said the house Donofrio was living in was close by.

Authorities said the homeowner’s name will not be released.

“The determination is based on several factors to include evidence gathered at the scene, review of surveillance video that captures moments before the shooting, audio evidence, and witness statements,” Columbia police said.

Police said Donofrio mistakenly went to the wrong home and tried to enter.

He knocked, banged and kicked the front door, police said.

A female resident called police while Donofrio tried to get inside, said authorities.

“At the same time, the male resident went to another area of the home to retrieve a firearm,” said Columbia police. “While the female was still on the phone with emergency dispatchers, Donofrio broke the front door glass window and reached inside to manipulate the doorknob.”

The male resident then fired a shot through the broken door, hitting Donofrio in the upper body, Columbia police said.

“The investigation also determined that the homeowner was not prohibited from possessing a firearm and he legally owned the firearm for the purpose of personal and home protection,” said police.

Columbia police is awaiting results of toxicology reports to determine if Donofrio was impaired.

South Carolina has a stand your ground law, which states someone does not have to retreat when defending themselves in their own home.

“If you’re in your car home or place of business that you can stand your ground. You can meet force with force. It’s not like self-defense where there’s a duty to retreat,” said South Carolina Criminal Defense Attorney Seth Rose. “But to use deadly force it must be reasonable to believe that your life is in danger.”

“It’s terrifying. It’s terrifying. And I’m so sorry for so many things,” said Miriam Forzani of Madison.

“You can feel it in the air it’s very somber almost. You know it’s a very tight community,” said Justin Doucette of Madison.

Donofrio’s family released a statement Monday:

We were very proud of Nick. We were very lucky to be his parents and love him very much. He was the son that every parent would wish for. Nick was also loved by his brother, grandparents, aunts, uncles, cousins, and extended family. He had many, many friends, some of whom were like brothers to him. Nick was funny, smart, compassionate, and loved life. We will miss him immeasurably. We are extremely grateful for all the support we have received from family, friends, and the community during this tragic time.

Donofrio Family-

The University of South Carolina released a statement over the weekend:

“The university was notified of the death of one of our students, sophomore Nicholas Anthony Donofrio, following a shooting incident at a home in Columbia’s Rosewood neighborhood early Saturday morning. The Columbia Police Department is investigating the case. Our Student Affairs team is providing resources and support to those who may be affected by this tragedy, and we remind all of our students that help is always available to them,”

University of South Carolina-

Madison’s superintendent said Donofrio was an exceptional young man who excelled in the classroom and as an athlete. He was captain of the basketball team.

Donofrio’s parents left him a note in his yearbook saying: “When you finally fly away I’ll be hoping I served you well. We love you Nick and we are so proud of you.”

Madison Public Schools sent a statement to the community on Monday.

“The Madison Public Schools community is deeply saddened to learn of the death of recent Daniel Hand High School Class of 2021 graduate Nicholas Donofrio. Nick was an exceptional young man who excelled in the classroom and as an athlete. Our thoughts are with Nick’s family and friends at this time.

Supports will be available at DHHS beginning Tuesday, August 29th and remain in place as long as needed for students and faculty who wish to speak to someone regarding this tragedy.”

Superintendent Craig A. Cooke and Principal Anthony R. Salutari, Jr., Daniel Hand High School-

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.