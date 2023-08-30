Santa Cruz warm weather ahead of Labor Day Weekend

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION-TV): With the warm weather, businesses in Santa Cruz are getting ready to see more people this Labor Day weekend.

The sound of footsteps is exactly what businesses in Santa Cruz like to hear on a hot day.

"Love the hot weather, we can go to the beach more, it's perfect.” said Jasper Panelli, worker for Beach Liquors.

Panelli said he hopes the long weekend will bring in more business.

"Labor Day is a good weekend for us," said Panelli. "We also tend to do better on Labor Day."

Jason Book enjoys coming to the beach—especially when the suns out.

"Usually we get hold water here, but right now the water is about 60 and it's a great way to beat the heat." said Book.

Robby Pappas owner of Cowell's Surf Shop thinks the fire in Northern California could impact the crowd here.

"Maybe that'll help business bring people out of Northern California down here," said Pappas. “Usually it's clear, we have more winds."

Pappas said he expects Sunday to be the busiest day for his surf shop.