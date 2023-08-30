Man killed after vehicle versus pedestrian crash in Seaside while crossing street with wife

SEASIDE, Calif. (KION-TV)- Seaside Police said they are processing a crash that occurred Wednesday morning at Noche Buena Street and Wanda Avenue in front of Mal's Market.

Police said that the crash occurred at 7:46 a.m. and that the vehicle stayed at the scene. Police Chief Nick Borges said an adult male, 49 years old, was crossing the street with his wife to get to a bus stop.

A man driving Ford pickup truck was making a turn onto Wanda Avenue and crashed into the pedestrian in front of his wife.

Police said they are currently interviewing the driver and no arrest has been made.

While Seaside Police believe this was a tragic accident they are looking for signs of negligence or illegal activity. They are investigating this case as manslaughter.

The road is currently shut down for the investigation.