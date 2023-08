SEASIDE, Calif. (KION-TV)- Seaside Police said they are processing a crash that occurred Wednesday morning at Wanda Avenue and Noche Buena Street.

Police said that the crash occurred at 7:46 a.m. and that the vehcile stayed at the scene.

All police would say is that an adult male was killed. They are trying to gather more details.

This is a developing story.