Apple expected to unveil new iPhone at ‘Wonderlust.’ special event

New York (CNN) — The next iPhone could be just weeks away.

Apple announced its fall special event on Tuesday, sending out press invites for the morning of September 12th. Invitees will get to attend in-person at the Steve Jobs Theater inside Apple Park, the company’s headquarters in Cupertino, California, while the general public can watch online at 10 am PST.

Apple’s event invitations are always closely studied for hidden meanings, with this year’s featuring a disintegrating, multi-hued Apple logo and the tag line: “Wonderlust.”

The company is expected to unveil the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro, with rumors that the next generation of the iPhone will bring significant upgrades including new colors, better battery performance, a switch from the Apple’s proprietary lightning connector to the USB-C, faster charging and highly improved camera capabilities, according to 9to5Mac, a tech blog that closely follows Apple rumors.

New iterations of the Apple Watch and Apple Watch Ultra are also expected.

The “Wonderlust.” event comes about three months after Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference unveiled updates to multiple hardware and software products, as well as its highly ambitious mixed reality headset, the Apple Vision Pro.

