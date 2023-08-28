Del Rey Oaks Police searching for suspects stealing from elderly people

The Del Rey Oaks Police Department is asking for the community's help to identify suspects accused of targeting elderly members in the community.

Police released surveillance photos from Thursday, Aug. 17 of two suspects allegedly targeting elderly customers and were able to steal the victim's debit card.

The suspects then reportedly went to a nearby Wells Fargo and withdrew $1,000 from the victims bank account. Officials said the suspects later attempted to withdraw an additional $2,500, but a bank employee prevented the transaction.

The suspects were last seen entering a black 2023 Mercedes-Benz GLC 300. If you see this vehicle or the suspects, you're asked to contact the Del Rey Oaks Police Department.