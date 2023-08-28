Skip to Content
News

Del Rey Oaks Police searching for suspects stealing from elderly people

Surveillance photo of the suspects accused of stealing from elderly people.
Del Rey Oaks Police Department
Surveillance photo of the suspects accused of stealing from elderly people.
By
Published 12:07 AM

The Del Rey Oaks Police Department is asking for the community's help to identify suspects accused of targeting elderly members in the community.

Police released surveillance photos from Thursday, Aug. 17 of two suspects allegedly targeting elderly customers and were able to steal the victim's debit card.

The suspects then reportedly went to a nearby Wells Fargo and withdrew $1,000 from the victims bank account. Officials said the suspects later attempted to withdraw an additional $2,500, but a bank employee prevented the transaction.

The suspects were last seen entering a black 2023 Mercedes-Benz GLC 300. If you see this vehicle or the suspects, you're asked to contact the Del Rey Oaks Police Department.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Austin Castro

Reporter for KION News Channel 46.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content