Thomas, Bonner power Sun to 83-68 victory over Sparks

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) — Alyssa Thomas scored 17 points and grabbed 10 rebounds, DeWanna Bonner moved into seventh place on the all-time scoring list and the Connecticut Sun pulled away in the second half for an 83-68 victory over Los Angeles on Sunday, snapping the Sparks’ six-game win streak.

Thomas sank 6 of 11 shots from the floor and 5 of 6 free throws for Connecticut (24-11), which has already clinched a playoff berth. Thomas has 25 double-doubles this season. She added eight assists. Bonner scored 12 points to break a tie with Sue Bird. Bonner has 6,815 career points. She also had eight rebounds.

Azurá Stevens finished with 17 points to lead Los Angeles (15-19). The Sparks currently hold the final playoff spot, leading Chicago by two games with the Sky playing at the Seattle Storm later Sunday.

Stevens scored eight points to help the Sparks take a 20-19 lead into the second quarter.

Thomas had 12 points by halftime for the Sun, who shot nearly 61% from the floor (17 of 28) in taking a 43-38 lead at intermission. Stevens had 12 points in the first half for LA, which shot 43% (15 of 35).

Bonner and Tiffany Hayes sank shots in the first 50 seconds of the third quarter to push Connecticut’s lead to nine. Katie Samuelson buried a 3-pointer and Nneka Ogwumike followed with a three-point play to pull LA within 57-55 midway through the period.

Layshia Clarendon and Samuelson missed 3-pointers with a chance to tie before Tyasha Harris connected from beyond the arc to give the Sun a two-possession lead. Thomas sank 3 of 4 free throws in the final minute, Harris hit a 3-pointer with 3 seconds left and Connecticut took its largest lead of the game to that point into the fourth quarter at 69-57.

Rebecca Allen sank three 3-pointers and scored 14 for the Sun. Natisha Hiedeman scored 12, while Hayes pitched in with 11 points and seven assists. Olivia Nelson-Ododa had 11 points and 11 boards off the bench.

Clarendon finished with 13 points and six assists for LA. Ogwumike scored 11.

