Separation agreement reached between NMCUSD and superintendent

CASTROVILLE, Calif. (KION-TV)- The North Monterey County Unified School District Board of Education reached a separation agreement with Superintendent Kari Yeater at their Thursday meeting.

A “satisfactory or better” job evaluation of the superintendent for the 2022-23 school year was also accepted and approved, this included a contractually required pay raise.

The district will buy out the 12 months based on the "terms of Yeater’s employment contract and she will step down effective August 31, 2023," said the school district.

“We would like to thank Superintendent Yeater for 18 years of service to our school district community and 12 years as superintendent,” said Elizabeth Samuels, Board President. “Over that time, she has demonstrated exceptional leadership in navigating complex negotiations and managing the challenges posed by the pandemic. We wish her the very best.”

Yeater cited the following successes during her tenure:

The development of a multitude of career pathway certifications and dual enrollment opportunities

The district’s long-term arts integration partnership with the Kennedy Center

The expansion of science, technology, engineering, arts, and math into all grade levels

The district’s Community Schools model, provides a multitude of wraparound services for students and families

An expanded parent education and parent ambassador program

An award-winning farm-to-table wellness approach championed by the district’s child nutrition service team

“My heart will always hold a special place for North Monterey County USD,” said Yeater. “I am truly in awe of our students. They are bright, future leaders who are kind, talented, and thoughtful, and who will be a voice in guiding the parents, staff, and community members in what they want to see in their school community. I encourage everyone to work together with the Board of Education during this transition to ensure that our North Monterey County students receive support, have a voice, and truly thrive.”

The board is working with the superintendent of the Monterey County Office of Education to find an interim superintendent for the rest of the school year.

Mary Dawson, the current Associate Superintendent for Business Services, will be the acting superintendent.

The board is also beginning the process of finding the next superintendent of NMCUSD.