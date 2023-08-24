WWE Superstar Bray Wyatt passes away at 36
WWE Superstar Bray Wyatt, real name Windham Lawrence Rotunda, unexpectedly passed away earlier today, announced WWE Chief Content Officer Paul "Triple H" Levesque.
Just received a call from WWE Hall of Famer Mike Rotunda who informed us of the tragic news that our WWE family member for life Windham Rotunda - also known as Bray Wyatt - unexpectedly passed earlier today. Our thoughts are with his family and we ask that everyone respect their…— Triple H (@TripleH) August 24, 2023
He is the son of former WWE superstar Miek Rotunda and is the older brother of former wrestler Bo Dallas.